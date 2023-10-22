183,296 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 183,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.