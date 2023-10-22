24,434 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.