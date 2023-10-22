25,149 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,058,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,603,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

