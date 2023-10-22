4,122 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $71.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

