Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 319,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

