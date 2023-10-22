abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
Shares of AWP stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.