abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

