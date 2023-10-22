Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

