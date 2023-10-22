Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 5.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day moving average of $303.81. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

