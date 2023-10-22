Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,401 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $132,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $557,101,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $540.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

