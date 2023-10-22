Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 33,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

with more than 40,000 associates generating over $65b in annual sales throughout our over 70 offices, advantage solutions is the premier consumer packaged goods sales and marketing agency, committed to building brand value for our clients and customers. our customized sales and marketing solutions include headquarter sales, retail merchandising and marketing services, specializing in client and customer events, publications and assisted-selling services for the grocery, drugstore, club, convenience, natural/specialty, sporting goods, consumer electronics and home center channels.

