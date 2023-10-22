Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
