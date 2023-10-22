Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

