Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Aethlon Medical last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

