Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 5.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Down 2.5 %

AFL stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,527,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

