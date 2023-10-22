AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.88.
AGF Management Stock Performance
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
