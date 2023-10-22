Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) vs. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Critical Comparison

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $46.07, suggesting a potential upside of 297.17%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Corporate Office Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

45.4% of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 5.72 Corporate Office Properties Trust $739.03 million 0.00 $173.03 million $1.69 N/A

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Corporate Office Properties Trust 27.43% 10.93% 4.49%

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

