Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.14% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

ALNY stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

