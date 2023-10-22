Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

