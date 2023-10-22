Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 12.8 %

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

PINE stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

