Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.98

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.98 and traded as high as C$48.28. Altus Group shares last traded at C$48.25, with a volume of 62,482 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.80.

Altus Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$205.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.6011683 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

