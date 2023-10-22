American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Hosking Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $68,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Stock Down 5.4 %

American Express stock traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.57. 8,268,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,839. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.