American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 131,847 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

