American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,774 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

American Express Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE AXP traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,268,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,839. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

