AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.66% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.6 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.10 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

