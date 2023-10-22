Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
