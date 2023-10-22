Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

