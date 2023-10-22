Analyzing Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) & DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) and DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and DeNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 16.42% 9.28% 6.03% DeNA 6.86% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and DeNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeNA has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and DeNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $729.96 million N/A $113.66 million $0.42 29.31 DeNA $998.58 million N/A $65.56 million $0.61 15.56

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DeNA. DeNA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft beats DeNA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About DeNA

(Get Free Report)

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character. The company also operates SHOWROOM, a virtual stage where fans can watch their artists perform live while interacting with them in real time; MYCODE, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; kencom, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Haretoke, a web service which provides daily support for millennial women; Caradamo that offers diet support; and ONSEI, an app that uses AI to check for changes in cognitive function. In addition, it operates MENKYO, which enables cognitive function test for elderly drivers seeking license renewal; SHINRI-ADAS, a cognitive functional test; MRI-TAISEKI, a system that analyses brain DICOM images; Join, a communication app for medical professionals; MySOS, a life-saving and health support app with health and medical record for the user and their family; and DENA SPORTS GROUP, Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Kawasaki Brave Thunders, S.C.SAGAMIHARA, and DeNA Athletics Elite sports teams. Further, the company operates Mobaoku, which allows users to manage their auction items and bids from mobile phones; Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; SOMPO DE NORU, a car leasing service; GO, a taxi dispatch app; DRIVE CHART, an accident reduction support service; anone, a c ommunication service for seniors; dot-i, a security system; Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; PLAYBACK 9, a NFT service; Easy Ride, a robo-vehicle mobility service; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; PICKFIVE, a NFT card game; and NFT collections. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

