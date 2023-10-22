AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.13. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

