AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 851,500 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

