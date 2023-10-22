Ardor Market Cap Reaches $90.21 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $90.21 million and approximately $65.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00021998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

