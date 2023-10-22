ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ARM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 62.05.

ARM stock opened at 47.87 on Wednesday. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,833,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

