Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,390 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,013,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 325,123 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 621,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

