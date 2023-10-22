Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Down 7.3 %

AINC stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.95. Ashford has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

