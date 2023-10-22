Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.51- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.51 EPS.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.80.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $180.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.43. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $260.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

