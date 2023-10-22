AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

