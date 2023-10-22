Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $199.98 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $9.77 or 0.00032709 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $199.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00021957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,358,765 coins and its circulating supply is 354,982,585 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

