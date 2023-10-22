Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

