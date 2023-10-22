Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 2.0 %

ACN stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.42 and its 200-day moving average is $303.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.