Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Get Our Latest Report on GL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.