Avestar Capital LLC Buys 134 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.41 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.52 and a 200-day moving average of $280.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

