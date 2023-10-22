Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

