Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Block Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,534. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.