Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,465,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.20 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.71 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

