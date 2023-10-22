Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 2.1 %

EXPE stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.74.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

