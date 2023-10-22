Avestar Capital LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

