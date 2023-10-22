Avestar Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GWW opened at $691.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $703.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.21 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

