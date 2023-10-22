Avestar Capital LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.2 %

BAH stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

