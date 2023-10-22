Avestar Capital LLC Has $556,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 847,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 349,934 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $3,826,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

