Avestar Capital LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.