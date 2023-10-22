Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARE opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.26 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.