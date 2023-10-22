Avestar Capital LLC Invests $498,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.41.

Shares of FTNT opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,646. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

