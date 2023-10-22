Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Confluent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Confluent by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 2,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

