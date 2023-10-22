Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JSML opened at $48.44 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $139.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

